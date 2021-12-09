Russia's Chief Of General Staff Calls Reports Of Moscow Planning To Invade Ukraine 'fake'

Valery Gerasimov, Russia's Chief of General Staff, has refuted rumours that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, calling them "fake." Weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held a video chat on December 7 to discuss critical bilateral and international issues, western media speculated that Russia was preparing to "invade" Ukraine.

Russia, according to Ukraine, has dispatched tanks, artillery, and snipers to the front lines in rebel-held territory. A reported 90,000-plus Russian military within striking distance of the Ukrainian border, though, is causing the most alarm. Meanwhile, the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that everyone should retain a "cool head." However, both Western and Ukrainian intelligence services believe an attack might happen in early 2022.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared on Wednesday that any Russian invasion will be faced with force. Russian has positioned 70,000 troops near the Ukraine border and is preparing for an attack early next year, according to US intelligence officials, AP reported.

"The supply of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine is pushing the Ukrainian authorities to take drastic and dangerous steps. Kiev does not fulfil the Minsk agreements," Gerasimov said at a briefing attended by foreign military attaches, Sputnik reported. "The Ukrainian armed forces have announced the beginning of the use of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which were supplied by the United States, and also the use of Turkish-made reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbas. As a result, the already-tense situation in the east of this country is aggravating," he added.

NATO's military activity expanded dramatically in recent years: Valery Gerasimov

The Russian Chief of General Staff underlined that NATO's military activity has expanded dramatically in recent years, with approximately 40 massive drills staged near Russia's borders each year. He added that US strategic aviation frequently appears near Russian airspace and conducts exercises with cruise missiles against targets within Russia.

Commenting on the construction of the trilateral AUKUS bloc between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Gerasimov called it a destabilising element since it sets preconditions for the spread of nuclear technology by establishing a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is actively communicating with partners in the Asia-Pacific area, Gerasimov informed and said that he supports multilateral methods for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states.

Notably, in 2012, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and reportedly funded an insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people and is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)