Russia: Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million Mark As Schools Reopen

Coronavirus cases tally in Russia surpassed one million mark on September 1, this came after schools, colleges and other educational institutes were reopened in Russia, with new compulsory guidelines. According to Data by John Hopkins University, Russia stands fourth after the United States, Brazil and India in terms of coronavirus cases.

Death toll in Russia is lower as compared to other European nations, Currently, Russia has reported just over 17,000 deaths and 800,000 people have recovered from the disease. On September 1, the Russian coronavirus crisis centre said that the overall case tally stood at 1,000,048 after 4,729 new infections were reported in worlds largest country. It also said 123 new deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 17,299.

In a nationwide Television address, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked school children and students to follow virus safety rules. Russian capital Moscow is most hit by the virus and to control the spread of the virus in schools, wearing the mask is made mandatory for teachers, they are allowed to take off their masks in classrooms when teaching, however, provided they keep a safe distance from children. Moscow school children are not required to wear masks in schools. But traditional ceremonies at the start of the school year were cancelled on September 1 and the use of different classrooms will be limited to reduce infection risks.

Lifted restrictions

Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country's regions. Last month, Russian authorities announced the approval of the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine a move that Western experts met with scepticism and unease as the shots were only tested on a few dozen people. Last week, officials announced starting advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 people. It remains unclear whether vaccination of risk groups such as doctors and teachers announced earlier this year will be part of the trials or carried out in parallel.

