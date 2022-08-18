Russia's Deputy PM Denis Manturov Meets NSA Ajit Doval, Discusses Trade & Commercial Ties

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Denis Manturov met with India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday, during the latter's first visit to Moscow following the Russia-Ukraine war. Manturov also attended a meeting as a chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade and commercial ties as well as current concerns regarding collaboration in other areas of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of space.

“I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board,” Manturov stated, as per the official release by the Kremlin. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also extended his greetings to the Indian partners on the country's 75th anniversary of independence. Earlier on Wednesday, August 17, Doval also met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and held discussions over the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and also on issues of regional and global interest.

As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue, NSA Shri Ajit Doval visited Moscow for talks with Secretary, Russian Security Council,HE Nikolai Patrushev. Apart from bilat cooptn, they discussed issues of regional & international interest. NSA also met Russian Dy PM,HE Denis Manturov — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) August 17, 2022

NSA Doval also held meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev

According to a statement from the Russian embassy, the discussions also covered several current issues and cooperation in the security sector. "As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue, NSA Shri Ajit Doval visited Moscow for talks with Secretary, Russian Security Council, HE Nikolai Patrushev. Apart from bilateral cooperation, they discussed issues of regional & international interest. NSA also met Russian Dy PM, HE Denis Manturov [sic]," the Indian embassy in Russia wrote on Twitter. Notably, NSA Doval's visit comes as a part of the ongoing strategic dialogues between India and Russia.

India-Russia relations

It is pertinent to note that India has been committing to remain engaged with Russia despite immense pressure from the western countries in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. One of the main tenets of Indian foreign policy is its bilateral relations with Russia. India views Russia as a dependable ally who has contributed much to its security and economic growth over the years. Russia has long been India's partner in the nuclear energy sector and regards it as a nation with cutting-edge nuclear technology and an exemplary non-proliferation record.