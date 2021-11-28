Russia's Envoy Anatoly Antonov Says US' Approach Towards Moscow Is Harsh & Unilateral

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov announced that on January 30, nearly twenty-seven Russian diplomats will depart the United States. He further stated that wives of the diplomats will also have their accreditation terminated, and they are facing difficulties in obtaining visas for their children. During the Soloviev Live YouTube show, Antonov remarked, “Our diplomats are being kicked out. On January 30, 27 people with their families will leave us, and on June 30, the same number (of diplomats]) will leave from here,” ANI reported.

The Russian Ambassador claimed that the approach of the US towards Russia is unilateral and believes that the US administration only wants to address those subjects which only affect them. He went on to say that the harsh stance of the American administration against Russians has not altered. "We are still considered here as opponents. They are trying to talk to us only on issues that are of interest to the United States," Antonov added.

Anatoly Antonov claimed Russia is unafraid of NATO's capabilities

Furthermore, these announcements came in the midst of tensions between Russia and Ukraine over army concentrations on the border, in which NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a strong warning to Russia on Friday, saying that any effort to invade Ukraine would "have consequences." On the contrary, emphasising this remark, Antonov said that testing the strength of Russia would be dangerous since Moscow is unafraid of NATO's capabilities and would retaliate.

The Russian Ambassador stated, "There are suggestions that some desperate person may appear in Ukraine or a group of fighters who will try to test the strength of the Russian defense, hoping that we will not answer, we will be afraid of NATO's potential," ANI reported.

In addition to this, during the official visit of the NATO chief to Latvia, he stated that Russia has accumulated huge and unusual quantities of forces in the border region, along with heavy equipment such as tanks, heavy weapons, armoured units, drones, electronic warfare devices, as well as combat-ready troops.

As per the media report, Stoltenberg said such military concentrations boost tensions in the region and create miscalculations, blaming Moscow for an "unprovoked or unexplained" military build-up. Following the appearance of Russian forces moving along the Ukrainian border, the United States has also underlined its concern.

On the very unstable Ukraine border with its former Soviet neighbour, Russia has deployed some 90,000 soldiers. The NATO head urged that Russia could be more transparent, decrease tensions, and de-escalate, but also stressed that the alliance must maintain its "defense and deterrence" while being open to talks.

(Image: AP)