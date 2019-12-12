The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire, 3 People Missing

Rest of the World News

Russia’s only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, caught fire during maintenance work at a northern port in Murmansk in which three people went missing.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russia

Russia’s only aircraft carrier caught fire on December 12 during maintenance work at a northern port in Murmansk. According to media reports, three people are missing in the incident after the fire started on the upper deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov.

Read: PIA Aircraft Escapes Major Accident As Tyre Bursts While Landing In Pakistan

Flagship of Russian Navy

Originally commissioned in the Soviet Navy, the aircraft carrier is currently serving as the flagship of the Russian Navy. It was launched in 1985 and commissioned in the Russian Navy in January 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It was intended to lead the two-ship Kuznetsov class but its sister ship, Varyag, remained incomplete in 1991 and was eventually sold by Ukraine to China. Admiral Kuznetsov's main fixed-wing aircraft is Sukhoi Su-33 which can perform air superiority, fleet defence, and air support missions.

Read: Surging Aircraft Deliveries Will Keep Airfare Under Pressure In 2020: IATA Official

While Russia's sole aircraft carrier is facing the threat of severe damage, the United States recently christened a new aircraft carrier, named after former US President John F Kennedy, at Newport News Shipbuilding. The christening of the aircraft carrier comes at a time when China, Russia's supposed ally, is planning to build another carrier to boost its fleet. Caroline Kennedy, the former US Ambassador to Japan and former US President's daughter, christened the Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F Kennedy (CVN 79), in her father’s name for the second time.

Read: Man Suffering From Panic Attack Tries To Open Door Of BA Aircraft Mid-air

Read: In Mega Deal, United Airlines Orders 50 New Airbus Aircraft To Replace Ageing Boeing Fleet

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST