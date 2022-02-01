Russia's Putin Meets Hungary PM Viktor Orban; Duo Discuss Europe's Security Situation

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is the first time a member of the European Union has met Putin in person since the Ukraine border issue erupted. The focus of the meeting is expected to be around, "promoting bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, culture and humanitarian affairs, as well as exchanging views on the current problems of ensuring European security," according to a statement from Russia's presidency.

Orban expressed "strong hopes" that Russia and Hungary can work together for many years and emphasized that no European leader wants a conflict in the region. Putin praised Orban for "doing a lot" for the Russian-Hungarian relationship, and the two agreed to talk about Europe's security situation.

Moreover, in Hungary, the opposition had urged Orban to postpone his trip. Over the weekend, political opponents issued a unified statement saying the visit was contrary to the national interests. According to the Hungarian opposition, the prime minister indirectly encourages Russian President Vladimir Putin to worsen the existing complicated situation. Orban has met with Putin on a frequent basis in the past, and the talks on Tuesday will be closely observed by Western friends.

In times of peace & crisis, we are united in NATO: Jens Stoltenberg

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has posted a tweet on the matter on Monday. He wrote, "Good call with PM Viktor Orbán of our staunch Ally #Hungary. In times of peace & crisis, we are united in #NATO. We call on #Russia to de-escalate & choose a peaceful path. While we remain prepared to deter Russia & defend all Allies, we continue to strive for dialogue."

Good call with PM Viktor Orbán of our staunch Ally #Hungary. In times of peace & crisis, we are united in #NATO. We call on #Russia to de-escalate & choose a peaceful path. While we remain prepared to deter Russia & defend all Allies, we continue to strive for dialogue. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 31, 2022

Putin might respond to Washington's reactions to Russia's security measures

Further, earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will respond to Washington's reactions to Russia's security measures. He also stated that the Kremlin does not yet know when Moscow's response to Washington's initiatives regarding Russian security measures will be ready.

"Journalists will ask questions today. It would be strange if they paid no attention to this issue. So, one can assume that it will be brought up in one way or another. But let’s wait for the press conference," Reporters were briefed by Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies)