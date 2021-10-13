Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta Variant Of COVID

The Russian-made single-shot Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine shows 70% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine shows effectiveness of over 75% for people aged under 60, reveals an analysis conducted by Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik Light also has higher efficacy against severe diseases and hospitalizations.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have announced the results of an efficacy analysis of the Sputnik Light vaccine. According to Sputnik V's press release, Sputnik Light has shown a "superior efficacy" in comparison to some of the two-shot vaccines. Sputnik V press release noted that some of the two-dose vaccines have shown a decline in efficacy to less than 50% after vaccination against Delta variant of COVID. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has informed that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine outperforms two-shot vaccines.

“The efficacy results of the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant of coronavirus significantly outperform those of a number of two-shot vaccines. Crucially, the data from the Gamaleya Center confirms that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is among the best vaccines against coronavirus. This has also been confirmed by a number of other studies," Kirill Dmitriev said in the press release.

The Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology analysed data from 28,000 participants who had received a single dose of Sputnik Light. The data of the 28,000 people were compared with 5.6 million individuals who were not inoculated. The data used in the study was collected in July 2021 in Moscow. The efficacy of Sputnik Light as a booster has also been demonstrated in the press release. The Sputnik Light as a booster dose has an efficacy of more than 83% against COVID and over 94% against hospitalisation. As per the press release, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has been authorised in more than 15 countries and the registration processes are underway in another 30 countries.

"Efficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization", the vaccine developer said in the press release.

