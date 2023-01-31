Russia's Wagner Group 'secretly Developing' Swarm Drones With Chinese Spies, Claims Report

The Wagner Group, a notorious mercenary organization in Russia, is secretly working with Chinese spies to develop "swarm drones" in a covert arms deal, claimed a report by Daily Mirror. The drones, equipped with explosives and bombs, would be deployed in large numbers and they could cause widespread damage to civilian or military targets. As per the report, the project involves secret meetings between Chinese cyber experts, the Wagner Group, and spies from both the countries. This contradicts China's claims of not being involved in the war in Ukraine. A shipment of reportedly 2,500 DJI Mavic2 drones from Beijing to Moscow was made as part of the deal between Wagner officers, Moscow spies, and Chinese spy networks.

An intelligence report viewed by Daily Mirror reveals that the Wagner Group is trying to develop a platform for coordinating autonomous drone orchestration using these drones. The communication channel between the Wagnerites and the Chinese Communist Party operates through two concealed networks in Russia and China, responsible for clandestine shipments of war materials to Ukraine despite China's denial. As of now, it is unclear how reliable this report is.

What are swarm drones?

Swarm drones are a group of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed to work together in a coordinated manner. They are equipped with communication systems and algorithms that allow them to fly in formation, share information, and make collective decisions. Swarm drones can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks, such as surveillance, mapping, reconnaissance, and attacking targets.

In military contexts, swarm drones can be used in battles in several ways:

Reconnaissance: Swarm drones can be used to survey enemy positions and gather intelligence, providing real-time information to military command centers.

Suppression of enemy air defense: Swarm drones can be used to overwhelm and confuse enemy air defense systems, allowing other military assets to operate more effectively.

Attacking targets: Swarm drones can be equipped with weapons and used to attack enemy targets, such as buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Deception operations: Swarm drones can be used to create false targets, confuse enemy radar systems, and distract enemy forces from the main objectives.