Russia's Withdrawal From MH17 Talks Condemned By Australia, Netherlands

Russia’s decision to withdraw from consultations held over the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 mishap has been condemned by Australia and the Netherlands. The passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine. All the 298 people, mostly Australians ad Dutch, onboard the flight were killed.

As per Deutsche Welle reports, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, in a statement, asserted that Moscow’s decision has left her in disappointment. She urged Russia to return to the talks immediately and said the Australian government is committed to pursuing truth, justice, and accountability for the victims of MH17 and their families.

The decision was also condemned by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte who expressed disappointment and surprise by Russia’s decision. In a statement, he said that the move could prove especially painful for victim’s families.

After years-long international investigation, prosecutors in 2019 named four suspects in the downing of flight MH17. As per the Associated Press, Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian citizens Leonid Kharchenko, were found to be involved. However, None of them has appeared for the trial, which started in March 2020 and is still at a preliminary stage.

About MH17 flight

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was a scheduled passenger flight flying from Dutch capital Amsterdam to Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. The flight was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, following which all 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed.

According to reports, Contact with the aircraft, a Boeing 777-200ER, was lost when it was about 50 km (31 mi) from Ukraine–Russia border, and the wreckage of the aircraft fell near Hrabove in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, 40 km (25 mi) from the border.

