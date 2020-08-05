COVID-19 Infects 24,000 Health Workers In South Africa Including 181 Fatalities

On August 5, the Health Minister of South Africa announced that around 24,000 health workers in South Africa have contracted the novel coronavirus, suggest reports. 181 out of these 24,000 workers have lost their lives in the process of battling the virus. With 521,318 diagnosed infections so far, South Africa is the worst hit country by coronavirus in Africa.

Current Situation in South Africa

According to the reports, ever since the pandemic hit the country, Unions have raised concerns about safety and availability in hospitals. They are also concerned about the quality of the service that the medical outlets are providing to its citizens. Health Minister Zweli Mkwize said that he would act against these hospitals if they fail to provide safe services.

Reports suggest that the overall caseload has risen rapidly in South Africa in the past few weeks. However, the daily increase has slowed down. South Africa has been the first epicenter for COVID-19 in Africa, and health experts warn that the rest of the continent may see a similar spread of the disease.

South Africa has one of the continent's most advanced health care systems and other countries may not cope as well. According to reports, Mkhize said that South Africa has fought well even though the country is not completely out of danger. The authorities are expecting a surge in the number of cases after the lockdown has been eased. Reports suggest, Mkhize said that the entire country may reach its peak by the end of August and therefore people should not abandon containment measures. The World Health Organization is sending a team of experts to South Africa to help it contain the pandemic as South Africa is one of the top five countries which have been hard hit by coronavirus.

