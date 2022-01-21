Samsung Takes Down LGBTQ Ad In Singapore Following Flak From Muslim Community: Report

After receiving backlash from some members of the Muslim community in Singapore, Samsung has withdrawn an advertisement depicting a Muslim mother expressing support for her drag queen son. It was claimed by several social media users that it was an "attempt to promote LGBT ideology," BBC reported. Samsung issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging that the advertisement could be perceived as insensitive and offensive. Even as local groups urge for greater acceptance, Singapore remains primarily conservative on LGBTQ matters.

Samsung's new wearable devices, such as noise-cancelling headphones and a smartwatch with a heart rate monitor, were promoted in the advertisement. It showed the reactions of several participants as they listened to poignant recorded greetings from their loved ones. One of the pairs of participants featured a Muslim woman, wearing a hijab, who received a message from her son - a drag performer. "You are just unconcerned with people looking at you or judging you differently because you have a son that does drag," he tells her in his message as per BBC.

Following the criticism on social media, the South Korean tech giant removed the said advertisement from all its public platforms. Reacting to the advertisement, an internet user wrote on Facebook, "We oppose the concept of homophobia and transgenderism becoming prevalent in a conservative culture. It destabilises the Malay-Muslim community's peace." Singapore has a minority ethnic Malay group and many of them claim to be religiously Muslim. On the other hand, many others condemned Samsung's decision to withdraw the advertisement, claiming that it contradicted the company's claim that diversity and inclusivity foster innovation and growth.

LGBTQ community expresses dissatisfaction at the ad's removal

It should be mentioned here that members of the LGBTQ community also expressed their dissatisfaction at the ad's removal. "It was the first of its kind video from a minority group about a mother-son relationship and it was very uplifting," Hilmi, a centre manager at local LGBTQ+ organization Oogachaga told the British news outlet. Meanwhile, the boy being depicted as the son in the ad, released a video on Instagram on January 20, reassuring his fans that he and his mother is "absolutely fine." "I am not going to discuss the comments that were said in that video. That video was solely about a mother's love and nothing else," the drag performer known as Vyla Virus added.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@Pink Dot SG