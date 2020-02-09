The Debate
Satellite Images Show Desolate Chinese Streets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rest of the World News

Satellite images show completely desolate streets in China due to the deadly coronavirus. The viral outbreak has forced people to stay indoors.

Satellite Images

As the virus spreads across mainland China and infects more people, government-mandated quarantines and people's unwillingness to leave their homes has made streets in China seem like desolate places. Take a look at these pictures and satellite images of completely empty streets in China amid the viral outbreak.

The grim reality of normal people in China

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under complete lockdown since January 23 as the deadly new coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 800 people. 

Take a look at these satellite images that showcase the difference in foot traffic ever since the coronavirus forced the city into lockdown.
 

Here are some pictures of desolate Chinese streets as the people opt to stay indoors rather than brave the street amid the viral epidemic.

Read: Bangladesh Scraps Plan To Bring Back 171 Citizens From China Amid Coronavirus Dread

Read: Coronavirus: DGCA Restricts Entry Of Foreigners In India Who Visited China Post Jan 14

 

 

 

Read: UN Health Body Led Team To Leave For China To Investigate Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Mapping App Location Data Shows How Virus Spread In China

