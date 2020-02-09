Satellite Images Show Desolate Chinese Streets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the virus spreads across mainland China and infects more people, government-mandated quarantines and people's unwillingness to leave their homes has made streets in China seem like desolate places. Take a look at these pictures and satellite images of completely empty streets in China amid the viral outbreak.
The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under complete lockdown since January 23 as the deadly new coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 800 people.
Take a look at these satellite images that showcase the difference in foot traffic ever since the coronavirus forced the city into lockdown.
January 29, 2020
Here are some pictures of desolate Chinese streets as the people opt to stay indoors rather than brave the street amid the viral epidemic.
Planet SkySats capture the desolate streets and railways of Wuhan, China as businesses temporarily suspend operations in an attempt to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/phR2BocpCF— Planet (@planetlabs) January 29, 2020
Empty streets in China because of the Novel Coronavirus.😷— ASK ANDY (@Andy1986726) February 9, 2020
Hopefully everything will turn out to be fine soon.✊ pic.twitter.com/9tVn6KuPGJ
PHOTOS IN NANSHA, GUANGZHOU CHINA afternoon of FEBRUARY 9, 2020 #coronavirus #coronaviruswuhan Parking is restricted to only companies inside parking area - take your temp before you enter. Serious shit. Streets normally filled with people & vendors. 95% of shops closed pic.twitter.com/mCiG1neYLZ— Robert Coleman (@aussiestuff) February 9, 2020
Quiet streets in #Shenzhen #China #weekend pic.twitter.com/nmqwCuNyLP— Kevin O’Shea 🇨🇦🇯🇵 (@MadForMaple) February 9, 2020
Looking at images of lockdowns in China due to the Coronovirus.— Grant Gregory (@grant__gregory) February 7, 2020
People are staying indoors – empty streets, parks, & offices w/ no traffic in sight.
The Coronovirus is de-polluting China better than any previous policy has.
Perhaps people get used to breathing in clean air? pic.twitter.com/pkIrUiZ3qD
