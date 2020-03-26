Saudi Arabia Announces 112 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases In Kingdom Climb To 1,012

Saudi Arabia has reportedly recorded 112 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, soaring the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 1,012, the Ministry of Health confirmed. At least 34 cases out of the confirmed 112 emerged in Riyadh, 26 in Mecca, 13 in Jeddah, and 18 in Taif, as per the state media reports. The rest of the cases were recorded in Dammam Province, al-Qatif, Madinah, Khobar, as well as several other cities in the Kingdom, according to the ministry.

Over 12 cases have been linked to travel abroad to high-risk countries, and have been isolated to stem infection spread. The cases have been reported to be kept under medical supervision, while those who have been in the contact list of the patients are being investigated, state media confirmed. Meanwhile, at least 100 cases that emerged were confirmed to have had direct contact with those tested positive previously. And 3 fresh fatalities have been announced by the health authorities, while 33 have recovered and have been released. Saudi Arabia has imposed a total ban movement in view of the surge in cases for the past couple of days.

Saudi imposes nationwide curfew

According to reports, the Kingdom banned the residents from entering or exiting Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, halting all non-essential movement. The government also imposed a curfew nationwide, which was effective at 7 pm today in the three cities of Riyadh, Mecca, and Medina. Most public premises, including malls and parks, were sealed, shops were shuttered and all local businesses, except for essential stores, were suspended earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 disease. Restaurants and in-dining cafes were banned from operating. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia took to Twitter to announce the country’s third Covid-19 fatality, confirmed as a resident of Madinah to the local media.

