Saudi Arabia Celebrates 'Keralotsavam' Showcasing Rich Culture & Tradition Of Kerala

Kerala's "Keralolsavam" was celebrated in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia by showcasing the state's tourism, commercial goods, cuisine, as well as culture. On Tuesday, a number of diplomats, business representatives from Saudi Arabia, journalists, and Indian diaspora members attended the event. It is pertinent to mention that the largest public arts and sports event in Kerala is called Keralotsavam.

Taking to Twitter, India in Saudi Arabia said, “The Embassy celebrated “Keralolsavam” by displaying the Tourism, Commercial products, food and culture from the state of Kerala.”

Furthermore, the national youth festival of Kerala is called Keralotsavam. Kerala is renowned for its distinctive landscape, calm backwaters, pristine beaches, arts, and spices. Additionally, it is well known for its lovely houseboats, vast tea plantations, distinctive ecotourism, spectacular architecture, Ayurvedic therapies, and outstanding gastronomic experiences.

India-Saudi Arabia ties

India and Saudi Arabia have cordial and friendly relations, as a result of their long-standing economic and sociocultural links. As per India’s Ministry of External Affairs, following the establishment of diplomatic ties in the year 1947, both countries' high-level representatives visited one another. The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia is characterised by an ambitious strategic alliance that covers all key sectors of collaboration. One of the main pillars of this alliance is its economic links. Saudi Arabia and India are each other's second and fourth major trading partners, respectively.

According to MEA, the 2.6 million-strong Indian community (as of August 2019) in Saudi Arabia is the largest expat population in the country and is well-respected for its sense of discipline, adherence to the law, and love of peace. It is widely accepted that the Indian population had a significant role in the establishment of Saudi Arabia.

The World Muslim League of Saudi Arabia has recently given India unusually high plaudits for its stance on non-violence and tolerance for everybody. According to an ANI report, the World Muslim League, located in Mecca, did something the Islamic Group, based in Saudi Arabia, had never done before- it timed its appreciation for India's global and national outlook on Gandhi Jayanti.

For the first time, the Muslim World League honoured Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary by praising him as a pioneer of non-violent ideology and stating that the day should be used to promote non-violence across the world.

