Saudi Arabia Expected To Call Off Or Scale Back Hajj Pilgrimage Amid COVID-19

Amid a soaring number of coronavirus cases, Saudi Arabia is expected to call off or scale back this year’s hajj pilgrimage for the first time since 1932. While a decision is yet to be announced, Muslim nations are reportedly pressing the kingdom to give its much-delayed decision on whether the pilgrimage will go ahead as scheduled in late July. With COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the world, while several countries withdrew from the pilgrimage, others urged its citizens to postpone their plans until next year.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a Saudi official reportedly said that the delay in announcing its decision shows that the authorities understand the political consequences of calling off the hajj or reducing its scale. The official added that even if at the last minute the Saudi authorities say that they are ready to do a full hajj, several countries will not be in a position to participate. It is also anticipated that with the pilgrimage will mainly see local residents this year due to the ongoing suspension of international flights.

Countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Senegal and Singapore has already withdrawn the pilgrimage. Indonesia, being the world's biggest Muslim-majority country sends more than 2,20,000 people every year to Hajj, however, Fachrul Razi, Indonesia's religious affairs minister said during a news conference said, “The government has decided to cancel the Hajj 2020 as the Saudi Arabian authorities failed to provide certainty. This was a very bitter and difficult decision. But we have a responsibility to protect our pilgrims and Hajj workers”.

Coronavirus outbreak

Saudi Arabia is reportedly likely to cancel hajj pilgrimage this year as the kingdom is struggling to contain the deadly virus. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Saudi Arabia has reported over 132,000 cases so far and nearly 1,011 deaths. Earlier this month, the kingdom also reimposed 3 PM curfew in Jiddah and banned prayers in mosques.

Even with an increasing number of cases, the kingdom planned a phased reopening amid an economic crisis. While in the first phase, the Saudi authorities eased curfew in all areas, apart from Mecca and allowed cares to ply between 6am and 3pm, in phase two the officials allowed Friday prayers at mosques. The third phase, on the other hand, is expected to begin on June 21. Meanwhile, Domestic travel restrictions - including internal flights - have also been lifted.

