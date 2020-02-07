Saudi Arabia Introduces Penalty For Citizens Violating China Travel Ban

In a bid to take preventive measures, Saudi Arabia has banned all travel by its citizens to virus-hit China and incorporated penalties for any violations, according to the state media on February 6. A Saudi news agency said that the trips to China by its citizens are suspended in a bid to take preventive actions that the kingdom has adopted against the coronavirus outbreak. The expatriates are being barred from returning to the kingdom. Coronavirus has claimed at least 636 lives in China, as per the latest government reports. The government reported more deaths on Friday morning, leading to the crisis worsening.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 636 In China; Confirmed Cases Crosses 30,000

636 dead, more than 30000 infected

The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected has crossed 30,000 across the country.

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

READ: Coronavirus Crisis: Crew, Passengers Of Chinese Ships Barred From Mumbai Port

WHO urges for $675 million donations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on February 5 has urged for $675 million (613 million euros) in donations in a bid to battle the deadly coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered to be at risk. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference held in Geneva that they are unveiling a strategic preparedness and response plan and are requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months. He added that the WHO's message to the international community is invest today or pay more later.

He further added that the appeal for the funds was "much less than the bill we will have to pay if we do not invest in preparedness now". He reportedly said that $60 million of the funds would be for WHO operations and the rest of the amount would go to the countries requiring help to guard against the deadly coronavirus.

READ: China Air Force To Appear At Singapore Show Despite Coronavirus

READ: Staff Making IPhones In China's Plant To Be Quarantined Amid Rising Coronavirus Deaths