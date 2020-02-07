Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Saudi Arabia Introduces Penalty For Citizens Violating China Travel Ban

Rest of the World News

In a bid to take preventive measures, Saudi Arabia has banned all travel by its citizens to virus-hit China and incorporated penalties for any violations.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saudi Arabia

In a bid to take preventive measures, Saudi Arabia has banned all travel by its citizens to virus-hit China and incorporated penalties for any violations, according to the state media on February 6. A Saudi news agency said that the trips to China by its citizens are suspended in a bid to take preventive actions that the kingdom has adopted against the coronavirus outbreak. The expatriates are being barred from returning to the kingdom. Coronavirus has claimed at least 636 lives in China, as per the latest government reports. The government reported more deaths on Friday morning, leading to the crisis worsening.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 636 In China; Confirmed Cases Crosses 30,000

636 dead, more than 30000 infected

The Chinese government also reported that the number of people infected has crossed 30,000 across the country.
The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'. 

READ: Coronavirus Crisis: Crew, Passengers Of Chinese Ships Barred From Mumbai Port

WHO urges for  $675 million donations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on February 5 has urged for $675 million (613 million euros) in donations in a bid to battle the deadly coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered to be at risk. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference held in Geneva that they are unveiling a strategic preparedness and response plan and are requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months. He added that the WHO's message to the international community is invest today or pay more later.

He further added that the appeal for the funds was "much less than the bill we will have to pay if we do not invest in preparedness now". He reportedly said that $60 million of the funds would be for WHO operations and the rest of the amount would go to the countries requiring help to guard against the deadly coronavirus.

READ: China Air Force To Appear At Singapore Show Despite Coronavirus

READ: Staff Making IPhones In China's Plant To Be Quarantined Amid Rising Coronavirus Deaths

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020