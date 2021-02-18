Saudi Arabia, OPEC Offer Energy Help To US Battling Against Blackouts Amid Freezing Winter

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday extended support to the US, saying that it will provide any help to Texans and other Americans struggling with electricity outage due to the deadly winter storm wreaking havoc. The oil-rich nation’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in his opening remarks on Wednesday's International Energy Forum spoke about the dire winter weather conditions across the US that led many states into total blackout with no electricity, and water systems crashing due to freezing faucets.

Saudi expressed solidarity with the US reiterating the strong "friendship and partnership and a sense of family" that the oil-rich nation shared with the US. OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, meanwhile, also mentioned the snow storms’ deadly impact on lives of the people and its “disruptive impact on our oil industry. Barkino said, that the ”extreme weather shows “we cannot take energy security for granted, even in a country like the United States,” in his address to the forum.

The prolonged freeze in Texas, on Wednesday, accelerated the toll on the power grids, and as many as 150,000 residents remained without power in the greater Portland, Oregon, according to US media reports. US authorities warned about the electricity outages caused by a fierce weekend storm, which it said, might continue for several more days. As people lived in total blackout, government-issued advisory against carbon monoxide poisoning after impacted citizens switched to other means of energy such as lighting fire in their homes and relying on car heaters. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 4 fatalities due to carbon monoxide poisoning that occurred during the weekend as states submerged in darkness due to power failures.

5,000 power lines snapped

More than a foot of snow was witnessed in western Oregon state that snapped 5,000 power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across the Portland region. A spokesman with Portland General Electric’s (PGE) warned that the US citizens could be left without electricity supply for up to several days. Meanwhile, as thick snow and ice-covered most states, citizens were exposed to the harsh winter weather, many of whom were struggling health-wise to cope. Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed three deaths related to snow conditions, as one man was reported to have drowned after slipping on ice, and the other two died in the driveway due to exposure.

