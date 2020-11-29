Saudi Arabia Opens Its First UNESCO World Heritage Site 'Hegra' After 2,000 Years

Nestled on a massive boulder in the desert, the 'masterpiece' resort Qasr al-Farid, or “The Lonely Castle,” in the UNESCO archaeological site in the north of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is now open to tourists. Built-in the 1century CE, the tomb carved in the sandstone in Hegra also known as the Madain Saleh is among other iconic structures constructed by the Nabateans in a unique style which has been undisturbed for nearly 2,000 years. However, the Saudi Arabia government recently opened the site 'Hegra' for the general public which bears testimony to the Nabataean civilization from 2 and 3 centuries BC. According to a news release by the royal commission for Alula for Saudi Arabia, the site with rock-cut constructions can now be witnessed by the travellers as it will take them on a vivid journey.

[An outstanding illustration of the architectural style specific to the Nabataeans, consisting of monuments directly cut into the rock, and with facades bearing a large number of decorative motifs. Credit: Alula Museum's website/Saudi Arabia]

[Credit: Alula Museum's website/Saudi Arabia]

'Revived' by architect Jean Nouvel

According to architect Jean Nouvel, architecture takes a curatorial approach as it tells stories of the past millennia. The site marks the blend of a landscape and historical experience for the tourists. The tomb depicts the Nabataean style of living, and the monumental designs carved into the rocks show the architectural heritage of civilizations of late Antiquity, Nouvel informed in the release. The site had been restricted to tourists within the Sharman Nature Reserve. It was recently revived by the architect Jean Nouvel, who described the site as a “unique place to create a masterpiece of that magnitude.” Al-Ula is a museum, Nouvel said in the release, adding, that every valley and cliff, every stretch of sand and rocky silhouette, deserves attention. However, he added that the site needed a certain degree of ‘modernity’ and renovation.

Calling the opening of the monument to the public a cultural breakthrough, Amr AlMadani, President and CEO of the RCU said, “Jean Nouvel's masterful innovation in architecture, underscores our commitment to developing Al-Ula as a world tourist destination without compromising history, heritage and the Al-Ula landscape.” He added that the project aims to transform the timeless architectural landscape into a new resort complex that will be completed by 2025, with 40 suites and three villas, 4 private pavilions, and a recreational center. The set will release the tourism ambitions, as by 2035, the government expects at least two million visitors a year. The transformation of the site to accommodate tourists is based on principles of the government’s Framework Plan and the Commission's Charter that balances innovation with heritage. The project is a part of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, community empowerment, and heritage conservation program under its ‘vision 2030’.

After visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Madain Saleh in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Abe spoke to the press and stressed the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tension in the region. #PMinAction #AbeVisit pic.twitter.com/saJLJxq7Mr — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) January 13, 2020

In the desert landscape of northeastern Saudia Arabia you will find Qasr al-Farid aka “The Lonely Castle”. Built in the first century A.D. pic.twitter.com/XUGgizviu7 — Museum Archive (@ArtifactsHub) June 20, 2020

