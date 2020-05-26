Saudi Arabia Wants 'full Return To Normal Life'; Eyes Post-Covid Era Starting May 28

Saudi Arabia announced that restrictions will be gradually lifted in order to edge back to normal life post the outbreak of Coronavirus. The restrictions will be lifted this week in all places except for Makkah.

Restrictions to ease in Saudi Arabia

Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said, "Starting Thursday, May 28, the next measures will be implemented to allow a full return to normal life."

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 74,700 cases with at least 399 deaths due to the virus.

Earlier this month, the country announced it was tripling taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15%, and cutting spending on major projects by around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy.

Saudi citizens will also lose a bonus cost-of-living allowance that had been in place since 2018, according to the country’s finance minister.

“We are facing a crisis the world has never seen the likes of in modern history, a crisis marked by uncertainty,” Saudi finance minister and acting minister of economy and planning, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said.

“These measures that have been undertaken today, as tough as they are, are necessary and beneficial to maintain comprehensive financial and economic stability,” he said in a statement published on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. In the first quarter of 2020, state revenues were down 22% from the same time last year, with the deficit reaching $9 billion, or 34 billion riyals. Oil revenues specifically were down 24%, compared to the same quarter last year.

