Saudi Arabia To Allow Israeli Planes Cross Its Airspace While Travelling To UAE: Reports

Saudi Arabia has reportedly agreed to allow Israeli commercial aeroplanes to use its airspace while travelling to the United Arab Emirates. According to Israeli media reports, Saudi Arabia, after holding talks with US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace while visiting UAE. Israel and the UAE recently signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalise ties and have started air services to and from their respective nations to implement the agreement.

Kushner and United States' top Middle-East envoys arrived in Saudi Arabia on November 30, where they reportedly urged the Gulf Kingdom to let Israeli planes pass its airspace while travelling to the UAE. Now, reports suggest that Saudi Arabia has agreed on the request by the US. Tel Aviv and Riyadh don't enjoy any diplomatic relationship and to allow Israeli planes to enter its airspace is a big development. Before Kushner and US envoys reached the Middle East, there were reports that they will push Saudi Arabia and Qatar to follow UAE's lead in normalising ties with Israel.

Last week, several US and Israeli media had reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly travelled to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi officials, however, dismissed the reports as untrue, saying MBS only met the US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo, who was in the country at the time as part of his Middle-East tour.

Kushner's trip amid regional tensions

Kushner's trip comes amid the growing regional tension over the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iranians blame on Israel and has vowed revenge against perpetrators. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was regarded as the father of Iran's nuclear programme, was killed on November 25 by at least five gunmen who showered bullets on his car. Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif immediately accused Israel of carrying out the assassination and called out the international community for not condemning the "act of state terror".

(Image Credit: AP)

