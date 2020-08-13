Saudi Arabia's King Salman Arrives At Red Sea Megacity Of Neom To Rest After Surgery

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived at the planned Red Sea megacity of Neom to rest and recover from the surgery he underwent recently to remove his gall bladder. According to the state media, the 84-year-old leader of the Arab world's biggest economy arrived at the under-development city on August 12 as a video of him descending from an escalator of his plane was broadcasted in order to put an end on the speculations of the health of the monarch. King Salman will reportedly stay at the Royal Palace in Neom, where he will rest and recover for a few more weeks.

Read: Saudi Royal Court Says King Salman Discharged From Hospital

Release from hospital

The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on July 30 left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after recovery, the Royal Court had said in a statement. King Salman spent 10 days at the hospital after undergoing successful laparoscopic surgery. "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in NEOM where he will spend some time for rest and recuperation. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques left Riyadh earlier today," Saudi Press Agency said in a statement on August 12.

Read: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Admitted To Hospital For Tests

King Salman has unofficially handed over his reign to his son Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, who has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia since 2017. Crown Prince is currently leading the country's internal and external affairs. conducting meetings with foreign leaders, taking vital decisions relating to the country's vision in the coming decade. He famously allowed to women to drive and visit football stadiums, movie theatres as part of his 'so-called' progressive reforms.

Read: Saudi Aramco Half-year Profits Plunge 50% From Virus Impact

Read: Saudi Arabia Stops Loan, Oil Supply To Pakistan Ending Decade-long Ties

(Image Credit: AP)