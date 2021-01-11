Saudi Plans Eco-friendly City With No Cars, No Streets, Zero Carbon Emission

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday announced a futuristic city of 'The Line' that will have zero cars, zero streets and zero carbon emission. It will be built at NEOM, a planned smart city in the northwestern province of Tabuk. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the city will have a million residents and will be built at a straight length of 170 kilometres across NEOM, which is where the name 'The Line' comes from. The eco-friendly city will help preserve 95 per cent of nature within NEOM.

Read: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Launches COVID-19 Vaccination In Kingdom

"Throughout history, cities were built to protect their citizens within confined spaces. After the industrial revolution, cities prioritized cars, machines, and factories over people. Even in cities that claim to be the most advanced, people spend years of their lives commuting. By 2050, commute durations will double. By 2050, one billion people will be displaced due to rising CO2 emissions and sea levels. Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development? Why should 7 million people die every year because of pollution?" bin Salman said at the event while unveiling the project on Sunday.

Read: Israel PM Netanyahu travelled Secretly to Saudi Arabia To Meet Bin Salman, Pompeo: Reports

'Everything within 5-minute walk'

Crown Prince bin Salman said the residents of the futuristic city will be able to fulfil their daily requirements within a minute walk and they will be able to travel from end to end within 20 minutes. Medical clinics, schools, recreational spaces and other essential places will be within a five-minute walk for everyone living in the city. "With 30% less infrastructure cost, 30% better quality products, and 100% renewable energy, The Line is a project that is a civilizational revolution that puts humans first," bin Salman said.

Read: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Gets First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammed bin Salman said that it will cost $100 to $200 billion in building the city and is expected to create more than 3,80,000 jobs. According to Al Arabiya, bin Salman said that the city is expected to contribute more than $48 billion to the national GDP of Saudi Arabia by 2030. The construction of the city is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021. The Line and NEOM as a whole is a major shift towards smart renewable cities for the country, whose economy is primarily based on the crude oil business.

Read: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince On Ending Blockade Of Qatar

