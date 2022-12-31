Scientists Warn COVID Variant XBB.1.5 Responsible For 41% Of Fresh Cases In US

A report has claimed that the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is responsible for infecting nearly 41 percent of people across the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant has appeared to be the most dominant strain and has pushed out other variants, including BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants, from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations.

Notably, the report stated that the XBB subvariant, from which XBB.15 descends, is a combination of two subvariants that come from the BA.2 omicron subvariant. According to The Hill, the highly infectious virus carries genetic data from two versions of COVID-19 that originated from the BA.2 subvariant. It is important to note that XBB.1.5 is responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the northeast, accounting for 75% of cases in New England and the New York tri-state area.

Here's why Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is responsible for the COVID surge in the US

Wow. XBB.1.5 more than doubled across the United States in 1 week, now ~40%, out-competing all variants pic.twitter.com/PeE8P7eAeH — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 30, 2022

Notably, India was the first country to report the omicron subvariants XBB and XBB.1. The XBB.1.5 gene may have mutated in New York, according to Scripps Research Institute researchers led by professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol. Meanwhile, according to CNN, US authorities have mandated that all visitors from China must present a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight through a telehealth service, the testing can be either PCR tests or antigen self-tests.

The current situation has heightened international concern, and officials have stated that a lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, is being reported from the PRC. Earlier in November, China had witnessed a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks, which spiked due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation. The Chinese authorities had introduced partial lockdowns in some areas while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis.