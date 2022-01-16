Scientists Warn Omicron Not Last Of COVID Variants, New Strain May Hit Soon: Report

Amid the devastating COVID-19 situation worldwide, scientists have warned that the Omicron variant won't be the last version of the coronavirus. The other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was initially reported from China's Wuhan province will further mutate in the next few months, scientists warned, AP reported.

According to the researchers, quoted in the AP report, every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate and therefore, they concluded that the next variant of the coronavirus may hit the world in the next few months. They said that there is always space for the new variant. Citing the earlier variants, the researchers said that the new variant gradually degrades in terms of "lethality" and "transmissibility".

Though the scientists said they are not aware of the new variants and how they affect the health system globally, they said there's no guarantee that the sequels of Omicron will cause milder illness or that the existing vaccines will work against them.

"The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants," Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University was quoted by AP as saying.

"Omicron is more likely than Delta to reinfect individuals who previously had COVID-19 and to cause breakthrough infections in vaccinated people while also attacking the unvaccinated," added Martinez.

Scientists advocate for vaccination

Notably, in the third week of November, scientists in South Africa identified the new COVID variant, B.1.1529, dubbed Omicron. The announcement prompted several countries to either restrict international travel or tighten their grip by formulating the popular "TTT" strategy-- Tracing, Testing and Treatment.

Despite the regular updates from the global health agencies, the situation is not clear whether the new variant is more lethal than earlier COVID variants or whether the vaccine affects the Omicron variant or not.

"There are many possible avenues for evolution. Animals could potentially incubate and unleash new variants. Pet dogs and cats, deer and farm-raised mink are only a few of the animals vulnerable to the virus, which can potentially mutate within them and leap back to people," Martinez was quoted by AP as saying.

The researcher said it is not clear whether the vaccine would work on the upcoming COVID variant but advocated for administering the vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from AP)