Colombia To Hold Second National Strike Against Corruption, Police Violence

Protesting against the death of a teen demonstrator last week, rumored government economic plans, corruption and police violence, the Colombian unions and student groups to hold their second national strike on November 27. Last week, a series of protests began with 2,50,000 people marching nationwide. They rose various issues such as a rise in the pension age and a cut to the minimum wage for young people. Yet the Colombian President denied his support. The demonstrators also alleged that there is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of hundreds of human rights activists in the country.

Death of teen sparks anger

Though the protests had been largely peaceful, on Thursday and Friday there was huge destruction of transit stations, curfews in Cali and Bogota and the deaths of three people in connection with alleged looting. The situation aggravated when on Saturday an 18-year-old protester Dilan Cruz was fatally injured by a tear gas canister fired by the ESMAD riot police. The teen was reported dead on Monday and has now become another reason for the protesters to raise their voice who further allege that the ESMAD are using excessive force in their crowd dispersion efforts. The National Strike Committee, comprised of major unions and student organisations demands to dissolve the force and purifying the Police.

Demands one-to-one dialogue with President

As the Colombian Unions demanded their President to meet with them without the presence of business leaders or other groups, all negotiations and talks have been stalled. They have further demanded a rejection of the government’s tax reform proposal, which includes a cut in business duties. The Colombian Government announced several changes to the proposal this week at the cost of $930 million - including the return of value-added tax to the poorest 20 per cent of Colombians and lower contributions to healthcare by minimum wage pensioners. Though the country's President has promised to hold a social issues-focused national dialogue through March, the protesters consider it quite a mild step towards pacifying the growing discontentment amongst the citizens.

