Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Neutralised In US Airstrike In Syria: Pentagon

The United States launched an air strike on Syria on Friday, 22 October, killing senior Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar, confirmed the US Department of Defence. In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Major John Rigsbee informed that there were no signs of civilian casualties from the strike which was carried out using an MQ-9 aircraft. The US Army General also noted that Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America as well as its allies.

Rigsbee informed that the terror outfit utilises Syria as a “safe haven” in a bid to rebuild, coordinate with other affiliates, and plan other operations. Al-Qaeda uses the Middle Eastern nation as the base for expanding to other nations including Iraq. US CENTCOM spokesperson claimed that by neutralising al-Matar, the terrorist’s organisation’s ability will be ‘disrupted’ to carry out the global attacks that threaten US citizens, its partners and civilians. He further pledged that the US “will continue to target members of Al-Qaeda.”

US CENTCOM spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.”

“The removal of this Al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians. The US will continue to target members of Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organisations who intend to harm the US homeland,” he added.

Attack on the US base at al-Tanf

The US strike came just a couple of days after a US military outpost at northern Syria’s al-Tanf was hit on Wednesday, 20 October. While two officials told ABC News that the American side suffered no casualties or injuries, the small base which was attacked is the only one US facility located in Syria and not in Syrian Kurdish-held areas. The report stated that the US official said the coordinated attack “at a minimum” involved drones and “indirect fire”, which is a military term for mortar or rocket fire.

But, Iraqi security sources have said that the attack on the US military outpost included five booby-trapped drones and that it was carried out from inside Syria. However, there is no indication yet as to who might be responsible for the attack. The report added that similar drone attacks against US forces in Iraq have been often used by Iranian-backed militias, most significantly Kataib Hezbollah.

It is pertinent to note that drone attacks attributed to Iranian-backed militants have also resulted in American retaliatory airstrikes either in Iraq or Syria targeting the group’s facilities. The Wednesday attack was carried out at the remote base at al-Tanf which is located along a crucial highway in southern Syria on the border with Jordan. Reportedly, it is surrounded by a 35-mile buffer zone to prevent potential conflicts with other government troops located close by including those of Russia and Syria.

