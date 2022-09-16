'Shameful' Prince Andrew Faces Fury Of Epstein's Victims As He Comes Back In Public Life

In UK, attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein said it was "shameful" to see Prince Andrew make a comeback in "state-sponsored" memorials after the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Due to his previous links with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Duke of York has received jeers. Prince Andrew has made a comeback to the public eye since the passing of the Queen on September 8.

The Duke of York will be prominent at events commemorating his mother's death, such as the procession of her coffin through Edinburgh and London this week. Andrew is mourning a personal loss during a national period of grief. However, just a few months ago, amid the aftermath from his longstanding and contentious association with convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any public appearance of Duke of York would have seemed highly unlikely.

Nearly a dozen victims of Epstein, according to attorney Spencer Kuvin, had long been "disgusted and appalled at Andrew’s continued friendship with Epstein, even after (Epstein’s) conviction and the stories that had come about what Epstein had done to those young girls." "It’s the epitome of poor judgment and, frankly, an embarrassment to the crown, that Andrew would consort with someone like Epstein after all that news would come out," he told The Guardian.

'Beyond shameful'

According to The Guardian, another attorney, Attorney Mariann Wang, said it was "beyond shameful to see Andrew being granted any form of state-sponsored honor or privilege, given his past affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein."

Prince Andrew, who has always denied any misconduct, paid £12 million to settle a civil sexual assault suit brought by Virginia Giuffre, with whom he was photographed while she was a teenager. The prince, who is now eighth in line to the throne, was stripped of his military patronages and use of the HRH title after paying a financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre.

However, unlike Prince Harry, he will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen's burial on September 19. At 10.44a.m. (local time) on September 19, when the Queen's body is transferred from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral, Prince Andrew is anticipated to join King Charles in marching in behind the coffin.

Image: AP