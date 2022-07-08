Shinzo Abe Attacked: World Saddened And Shocked By Shooting Of Japan's Former PM

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe was shot at in the chest during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on Friday morning at around 11.30 am. Japan's Emergency Services informed that he suffered a cardiac and pulmonary arrest shortly after being attacked. He was airlifted to a prefectural hospital and currently is in critical condition.

The attack prompted world leaders to gasp in disbelief as shock, condemnation, and prayers followed post the shooting of former PM.

World leaders condemn 'barbaric' attack on Shinzo Abe

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. It is to mention that both leaders have met with each other multiple times and PM Modi regards Abe as his "most dependable and valuable friend".

Former Vice President of the US, Mike Pence said he was "deeply troubled" on hearing of the shooting of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Taking to Twitter, Pence wrote that he and his wife Karen Pence will join millions to pray for the "truly goodman."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Indonesia to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers summit, said on the sidelines of the event, "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan...This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan", as per reports.

Former United States President Donald Trump also mourned the unprecedented attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo PM. Taking to the social media platform, Gettr, Trump said, "Absolutely devastating news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a truly great man, and leader, has been shot, and is in very serious condition. He was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America. This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!"

While Shinzo Abe's situation remains critical, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time".

Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, "Deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on Former PM of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, who has been a true friend of India. My prayers are with his family, friends, supporters & the people of Japan".

Expressing disbelief, United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said, "We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and an unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."

Responding to an unprecedented attack on Shinzo Abe, Poland's embassy in Japan said, "We are shocked to hear about the horrible attack against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara. It's difficult to believe that this has happened. Our thoughts are with Mr. Abe and we are praying for his health."

Surprised by the attack on Abe, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen expressed strong condemnation against the shooting of Abe. "I believe everyone is as surprised then sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with a rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely early condemn violent and illegal acts," the President said in a Facebook post.

British ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom expressed grief at the "terrible news." Taking to Twitter she said, "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events in Nara. Former Prime Minister Abe is a close friend of the UK. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time."