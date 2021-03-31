Shots fired inside Indonesia's national police headquarters, one killed: Reports

A gun attack rocked Indonesia’s national police headquarters on Wednesday, according to local media reports. The attack took place in downtown Jakarta, where at least one person is said to have been killed. Local media is calling it an alleged "terrorist attack" with live footage showing a lone person being shot and killed. Xinhua reported the alleged terrorist to be a woman, who may have entered the national police compound with other companions. Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Xinhua, the woman was carrying a pistol, which she pointed at police personnel before being shot and killed. Images of the suspect were aired that showed what appeared to be a person wearing a veil and long black clothes entering the complex as gunshots rang out. Indonesia has long suffered from radical Islamic terrorism, which could be the reason behind local media calling it an alleged terrorist attack. Police are yet to confirm the shooting and further information regarding the incident is awaited.

Suicide bombing

The incident comes three days after a newly-wed couple, suspected of being militants, blew themselves up outside a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia. At least 20 people were wounded in the incident, including church guards. The couple reportedly detonated their bombs after the guards confronted them at the gate. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Indonesian police have said that the investigation is still underway and the motive of the attack is unknown. However, police have said that the husband and wife were members of a local militant group that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and is suspected of being involved in several attacks across Indonesia.

(Image Credit: AP)