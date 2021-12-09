Sialkot Lynching: Pakistan Police Arrest 8 Accused In Sri Lankan National's Death Case

In the latest development in the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, Pakistan's Punjab police have arrested eight more accused in the case. So far, around 34 main suspects have been arrested while the recent arrests were made after the authorities discovered the accused after watching the CCTV footage, ANI cited The Express Tribune report. The action by police has been taken after Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Diyawadana was tortured to death by the mob.

The incident took place in Wazirabad Road and a mob on Friday lynched a Sri Lankan national before setting his body on fire over allegations of blasphemy, according to ANI. The victim was identified as Priyantha Kumara, who was in his forties and was working as the general manager of a factory in the Sialkot district. The mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana were sent to Columbo on Monday, 6 December. The Sri Lankan embassy officials reached the hospital to escort Diyawadana's body to the airport.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the Sialkot lynching incident, according to ANI reports. HRFP has stated that such incidents have been happening with Christians, Hindus and others. Furthermore, HRFP highlighted that the authorities have not been able to protect the people from other countries and non-Muslims in the country. HRFP added that such incidents will impact individuals and the business community who are interested in investing in the country.

"Rule of law and state has failed to safe the foreigners and non-Muslims which will affect on the individuals and business community also who are interested to come and start work or establish their businesses," HRFP said as per ANI.

Sri Lankan authorities demand action

After the mob lynching incident in Pakistan, a large number of people participated in the protest held outside Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed deep concern. Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure justice is served to the Sri Lankan victim. Further, Rajapaksa also asked the Pakistan government to ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in the country. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksha expressed grief over the incident. He mentioned that he was "shocked" to witness the brutal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by "extremist mobs in Pakistan."

Deeply concerned by the incident in Sialkot #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts that PM @ImranKhanPTI and the Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 4, 2021

