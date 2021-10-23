Singapore Eases Travel Restrictions, COVID Testing For Int'l Passengers From Oct 26

In a key development, the Singapore government has decided to relax a slew of border restrictions including the restoration of travel from countries like Bangladesh and India. In addition, the quarantine rules for visitors from Category III countries, which include Malaysia and Indonesia, have also been eased off. The decision was made after a review of the COVID-19 situation in the aforementioned countries, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), reported CNA. Prior to departing for Singapore, passengers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through the nation again starting at 11.59 PM on October 26. Category IV border measures will apply to these travellers, stated the ministry's release. Meanwhile, Singapore's numerous categories for border restrictions have also been expanded to include more countries and regions.

The press release stated that starting October 26, Cambodia, Egypt, Malaysia, Hungary, Israel, Indonesia, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be classified as Category III countries. As quarantine regulations have been streamlined, more travellers will be able to serve their stay-home notices at their homes rather than in quarantine facilities. All travellers from Category III countries or areas will be able to serve their stay-home notice at their declared place of residence or accommodation beginning October 26 - regardless of their vaccination status or travel history, the health ministry's release stated. Meanwhile, the government also clarified that travellers must always stay in their reported place of accommodation and don an electronic monitoring device during their stay-home notice time, reported CNA.

Fewer COVID-19 tests for travellers from Oct 26

In addition, most travellers will be subjected to fewer testing. On-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests will no longer be required for travellers from Category II (non-Vaccinated Travel Lane destinations), III, and IV countries. Instead, at the end of their stay-at-home notice, they will simply be subjected to an exit PCR test. During their stay-home notice period, Category III and IV travellers will no longer be required to undergo additional Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs) on the third and seventh days after their arrival, stated the release as reported by CNA. Authorities had previously stated that beginning November 1, essential workers and students will be allowed to enter Singapore in a "safe and calibrated manner," as long as they are fully vaccinated prior to arrival.

Image: Pixabay/Representative