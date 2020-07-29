Singapore: Indian-origin Politician Becomes First Leader Of Opposition In Parliament

For the first time in Singapore’s history, an India-origin politician Pritam Singh was appointed as the leader of the Opposition on July 28. According to an international media outlet, Singh’s Workers’ Party won 10 parliamentary seats out of the 93 contested in the July 10 general elections. His party also became the biggest opposition presence in Singapore’s Parliament.

The 43-year-old is the Secretary-General of the Workers’ Party. While Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ruling People’s Action Party reportedly won 83 seats in the general election and his government was sworn in earlier this week, the newly appointed leader of the Opposition will take on more duties and be accorded additional privileges in his role.

READ: Indian Boy Among Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Singapore: Health Ministry

In a joint statement, the Office of the Speaker of Parliament and Office of the Leader of the House said, “Similar to other Westminster parliamentary systems, Mr Singh will lead the Opposition in presenting alternative views in parliamentary debates on policies, bills and motions."

The authorities informed that Singh will also lead and organise the scrutiny of the government’s position and actions in Parliament. Furthermore, he will be consulted on the appointment of opposition members to Select Committees, such as the Public Accounts Committee. According to the statement by the officials, the Indian-origin politician will receive an annual package of USD 2,79,025 as allowances for his new role.

Singapore’s Parliament reportedly said that with any new political appointment, the role of LO (Leader of Opposition) will evolve as the city-state’s political system develops. The authorities added that they look forward to working with Singh to create a robust but stable political system serving the interests of Singapore and its people.

READ: Singapore Scientists Develop Coronavirus Testing That Yields Results In 36 Minutes

Desire for ‘greater diversity’

Meanwhile, after the swearing-in ceremony, Singapore’s PM reportedly said that the election results have shown a strong desire among the citizens for a greater diversity of views in politics and that the trend is here to stay. Lee said, “We have to give expression to it and evolve our political system to accommodate it while maintaining our cohesion and sense of national purpose”.

When Parliament reopens, it will have 12 Opposition MPs. WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh has been designated as the Leader of the Opposition. I look fwd to working with our colleagues across the aisle to build a better & stronger Singapore. – LHL https://t.co/4ws0Xcb89M pic.twitter.com/3qiAkWjR0b — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) July 28, 2020

The Parliamentary offices in a statement noted that Singapore’s legislatures have never had formally designated Leaders of the Opposition, and such a position is not provided for in the Constitution or the Standing Orders of Parliament. The officials said that even in the 1950s and early 1960s when there were substantial numbers of opposition legislative assemblymen, the country’s legislature Neve had formal LO.

(Image: @daunlust/Twitter)

(With PTI inputs)

READ: Singapore Reports 481 New COVID-19 Cases; All Foreigners

READ: Singapore Man Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In The US Amid Soaring Tensions