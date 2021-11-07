Singapore Records 3,035 Fresh COVID Cases And 12 Deaths On November 6

The Singapore government reported 3,035 new cases and 12 deaths owing to coronavirus complications on Saturday, November 6. As the nation battles to halt the spread of the virus, new cases of a rare virus-linked paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome has been reported in the midst of an increase in COVID cases.

The Health Ministry said in the statement, "MIS-C virus is similar in presentation to Kawasaki disease which has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections, and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore. Four infections are among over 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases that are "considered rare" and are emerging since the start of the pandemic."

According to media sources, all four were brought to the hospital in October and November of this year, ranging in age from two months to eight years. One four-year-old is in the children's Intensive Care Unit (CICU), breathing with the assistance of mechanical ventilation, another is in a normal ward, and two have been discharged, PTI reported.

According to the ministry, a worldwide evaluation in May 2020 found a Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) incidence rate of 0.14% (14 in 10,000 cases), among all children with COVID infection.

Singapore turns F1 Pit Building into COVID treatment facility

Singapore COVID cases dropped to 1,767 and nine deaths on Friday and the nation was relieved. However, the figure increased on Saturday. According to News Asia report, there were 2,928 cases from the local community, 102 from migrant worker dorms, and five infections from abroad.

Singapore had registered 215,780 COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths since the start of the pandemic as of Saturday. Singapore has turned the F1 Pit Building used for Grand Prix racing into a 721-bed COVID-19 treatment facility as part of its efforts to increase hospital capacity, according to the Channel.

Starting on Tuesday, the facility will only accept senior patients who are unvaccinated and above the age of 70, or vaccinated and over the age of 80. Patients will be admitted after being evaluated by hospitals, and they will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They must be in general good health and self-sufficient. To be discharged from the facility, vaccinated patients must pass a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab test on Day 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Day 10, unvaccinated patients must test negative.

Patients with a positive test report, who have been vaccinated will be discharged on Day 10, and those who have not been vaccinated will be discharged on Day 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP