Singapore Witnesses Maximum Spike In COVID-19 Cases In 10 Months Due To Karaoke Cluster

Karaoke clubs have become latest viral clusters in Singapore, accounting for majority of the 56 cases reported on Wednesday. This is Singapore's highest daily total in ten months. There have been 41 incidents linked to these lounges, where hostesses often mingle with customers.

The lounges were shut down months ago as part of the lockdown, but they were reopened only recently. The first incidence in the cluster has been linked to a Vietnamese short-term visitor pass holder. Authorities discovered that she frequented numerous karaoke establishments and that some of the other suspects shared a residence with her.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore claimed it was looking into a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who visited such lounges, as well as their close friends. Anyone who engaged with social hostesses or attended the implicated karaoke lounges - Supreme KTV, Empress KTV, or Club Dolce - has been urges to get themselves tested for COVID-19 free of cost. They are assured of anonymity.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said, "We knew about cases like that happening in Korea, in Hong Kong, nightlife - people coming very close together, some with hostesses, and leading to big clusters. So we have never allowed such activities for the past more than one year, so for this to now happen has been troubling (and) disappointing."

Restrictions imposed on night clubs

As part of strong COVID measures, Singapore's nightlife venues, including nightclubs and karaoke shops, have been closed since March 2020. Some firms, on the other hand, were allowed to shift their focus to food and beverage establishments.

It's not the first time that nightclubs have been linked to COVID outbreaks.

A substantial number of incidents in Taiwan have been linked to the island's "tea houses," or adult entertainment establishments. There was also a significant increase in instances associated to nightclubs in Korea.