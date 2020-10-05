Singapore To Start 'cruise To Nowhere'; All About Leisure Travel Opportunity Amid COVID-19

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is working on protocols to launch "cruise to nowhere” to begin operating in the seas for the oceanic lovers and travellers, in line with the airplanes’ recent ‘flights to nowhere’ initiative started by the Qantas for the globe trotters. The government hired a Norway-based risk management company DNV GL AS to make the travel safe for the short sailing trips into international waters that would be for a night or two, the destination being the same port where it left. However, according to sources of straits times, the vessels are dealing with the mounting fears of COVID-19 outbreaks as being the initial contributors of the pandemic infections when the virus hit, such as Diamond Princess.

While the cruise operators would need to qualify for all the safety protocols and achieve safety certifications from the law that allows up 50 percent capacity, the authorities are still working on a safety framework to allow the leisure travel to operate. Earlier this week, Singapore Airlines cancelled its plans of flights to nowhere citing environmental pollution and fuel consumption concerns and resort to installing a restaurant on Airbus A380 jetliner instead.

In a paper accessed by The Straits Times, the company designed a framework for non-compliance with safety measures and a complete certification programme for the cruise docked at the ports since March in an attempt to revive the tourism for its struggling economy. In a statement to the daily, Singapore’s tourism board said that it was reviewing the measures and protocols to make the experience safe for passengers during the pandemic. It said that the details around the hygiene requirements will be announced later.

CDC denies permission to cruise industry

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US denied the permission to the cruise industry to restart ‘leisure sails’ in the ocean and extended a no-sail ban in the US by a month. Rachel Loh, STB's regional director told sources of America’s The Post that the announcement will be made in weeks ahead. Further, the report revealed that Norwegian and Celebrity cruise lines both of which operate in Singapore will be docked until month’s end, Princess Cruises, on the other hand, have no permission to sail until mid-December.

