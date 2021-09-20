Singapore's COVID-19 Clusters Include A Pre-school And Two Nursery Schools

Two nurseries and a pre-school in Singapore are the latest to be reported as COVID clusters with 1,012 new cases, 90 of whom are inhabitants of foreign worker dorms. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday that health authorities are keeping a close eye on the number of COVID-19 cases in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to ensure that Singapore's health system is not overburdened.

According to a Facebook post by Wong, there are 14 people in the ICU right now, but that figure "may change very quickly."

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) added four more large clusters to the list, Woodlands Care Home, Windsor Convalescent Home, and My Little Campus in the Yishun public housing estate, as well as Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre, which is one of Singapore's largest public housing estates.

11 instances in the cluster at pre-school My Little Campus

There are 12 cases in the cluster at Woodlands Care Home, with 11 residents and one staff person. There are 10 cases in the Windsor Convalescent Home cluster, including nine residents and one staff person. According to a Channel News Asia report, there are 11 instances in the cluster at pre-school My Little Campus (Yishun), nine students and two staff members. There are a total of 41 cases in the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre cluster, with 24 staff personnel and 17 family contacts. According to the MOH, all staff at the market and food centre will be tested for COVID-19. This is one of 16 major clusters that the MOH is keeping an eye on.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 873 individuals warded in hospitals, the majority of them were healthy and under surveillance. 118 of these individuals required oxygen supplementation, and 21 of them were in critical condition in the ICU.

116 seniors over the age of 60 were among those who became seriously unwell. The percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had minimal symptoms over the last 28 days was 98.1 per cent.

Singapore had reported a total of 77,804 COVID-19 cases, with 60 deaths

As of Sunday, Singapore had reported a total of 77,804 COVID-19 cases, with 60 deaths. According to the MOH, the new local cases on Sunday comprised 321 seniors over the age of 60. Three imported cases arrived from other nations, resulting in 919 community cases and 90 dorm occupants.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@govsingapore, Pixabay