Singapore's Trade Bodies Raise Relief Fund To Support India's Fight Against COVID-19

Two leading trade organisations in Singapore have launched a new relief fund to support India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative, jointly undertaken by the Singaporean Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Little India Shopkeepers Association (LISHA) was launched on April 26 with an aim to monetarily support India’s battle against pandemic.

Joint Statements by the firms

"The Covid-19 outbreak is having an unprecedented impact on the people of India, leading to multiple crises across the country. In the light of these challenges, SICCI and Lisha are jointly raising monetary support to help India manage the immense pressure on its health services," the organisations said in a statement.

On April 26, SICCI chairman Dr T Chandroo made a clarion call on the community for contribution. Speaking to press reporters he reported, he asserted that both the organisations wanted to stand “side by side with India” as it was a “crisis of historic proportions” and “would require our immediate and urgent assistance’. Highlighting the dire situation in India, he made a “clarion call” to the Singapore community at large, to support the initiative undertaken by SICCI and LISHA.

For this purpose, SICCI has opened an 'INDIA COVID RELIEF FUND' account with DBS Bank. All the proceeds to the account would directly go to the Singapore Red Cross, which along with Indian and Singaporean organisations will make sure that help reaches the most downtrodden and needy population of India. More information as to how the funds will be used will be released at a later date.

At present, India is badly gripped by the viral apocalypse. According to the latest tally by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,76,36,307 have tested positive for the infection till now, out of whom 1,97,894 have died. Recently, in a show of solidarity, CEOs of 40 top American companies came together to create a global task force and mobilise resources to India as it scrambles for crucial medical supplies amid an unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases. A collective initiative of the US-India Business Council of the US Chambers of Commerce, and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable on Monday committed to supplying 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks, Deloitte CEO Puneet Renjen said.

