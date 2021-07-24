'Situation Dangerous': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Citizens In War-torn Afghanistan

In view of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Embassy of India in the country on Saturday issued a security advisory for its nationals living there. In the advisory, which reiterated the points of the advisory issued on June 29, 2021, the Embassy has advised the Indians staying, visiting, and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at work place, place of residence, and also during movement to their places of work.

Embassy of India in Afghanistan issues security advisory for Indian nationals there. The advisory asks Indians staying,visiting &working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at all times&avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous pic.twitter.com/VNoLhy4BWX — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

'Situation in Afghanistan dangerous,' read advisory of Indian Embassy

Informing about the present situation in the war-torn country, the Indian Embassy in the advisory stated, "Security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces. Terror groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities including the targeting of civilians. Indian nationals are not exceptions." It added, "Targetted attacks include incidents of roadside IED blasts and magnetic IEDs against civilian vehicles, thus due care must be taken during all vehicular movements."

Having warned of the dangers, it went on to list down cautions. It asked the Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid non-essential movements and keep discrete the essential movements. "While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants, and other public places," it further said, while warning against traveling outside the main city.

For those Indians traveling to Afghanistan, the advisory asked to register on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in

Indian journalists asked to take special caution

Referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, the Embassy issued special words of caution for the Indian journalist."Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media traveling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs& Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," it stated, adding that it will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed.

Situation in Afghanistan

The fate of Afghanistan remains uncertain as the Taliban becomes dominant with the US and NATO forces exiting the war-torn country. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings, and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.

However, the Pentagon Spokesperson has said that the US is committed to helping the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government going forward to counter the threat. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley also said the US will continue its humanitarian support to Afghan Security Forces where necessary and would monitor the situation closely to make adjustments as necessary.