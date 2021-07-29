Six Rohingya Refugees Die, Thousands Forced To Relocate After Bangladesh Hit With Floods

At least six Rohingya refugees died on Tuesday while thousands were forced to relocate in refugee camps in Bangladesh’s southeast after the monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas. The Rohingyas who lost lives in the disaster included three children who were reportedly buried and killed after part of the hill crushed their bamboo-and-tarpaulin shanties in the Balukhali camp. The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement on July 28 that it is “deeply saddened” by the situation.

As per the initial reports, the UN agency said that over 1,200 refugees were impacted as strong winds pelted massive refugee sites in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar area and caused floods and landslides. UNHCR said in a statement on Wednesday that around 2,500 shelters have been either damaged or fully destroyed. This year’s monsoon season led to more than 300 mm of rain falling on camps on Tuesday. These camps house over 800,000 Rohingya refugees. The rainfall on July 27, according to UNHCR is “nearly half the monthly rainfall average for July in one day.”

Furthermore, such heavy downpours are expected in the upcoming days with the monsoon season that would last over the next three months. With the climatic condition in the region coupled with the grim situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rohingyas are facing compounded problems.

UNHCR teams deployed in the area

UNHCR said, “In support of the government-led response, UNHCR’s network of Emergency Response Teams have been deployed, to provide immediate support and assistance to affected families and to those forced to temporarily relocate. Teams are also assessing the damage to shelters and initiating immediate shelter repairs and site improvements. Ensuring access to essential services for all those affected is another priority.”

“Refugee volunteers trained by UNHCR, and partners are also working day and night in heavy rain to help families in urgent need. In some cases, this has involved rescuing refugees from shelters destroyed by landslides. So far, more than 5,000 refugees have temporarily relocated to other family member’s shelters or communal facilities. The adverse weather, latest landslides and floods further exacerbate the suffering and massive humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh,” it added.

(IMAGE: BDRCS/UNHCR)