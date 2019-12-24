Soldier Breaks Down While Putting His Terminally Ill Military Dog To Sleep

Heartbroken Chinese soldier burst into tears as he prepared to bid a final goodbye to his terminally ill military working dog. In the clip that has already struck chords with people, Huaibin is shown begging the medics to let him stay beside the dog doing the operation but he is removed by a couple of fellow servicemen.

The dog was a survivor

The clip that also showed the relationship they both shared, was aired on state broadcaster on Saturday. Huaibin said he first realised something was wrong with his beloved military dog during a training session after he bit on a ball and then threw up. Concerned about him being sick, Huaibin looked inside the dog's mouth and spotted a large lump. Following the incident, he sought advice from a vet and was informed that the canine had a cancerous tumour.

Over the next eight months, Huaibin travelled to a number of different veterinary clinics to try and boost the pooch’s chance of survival. He said that he wanted to try and save him no matter what. He added that as long as there was a glimmer of hope, he would continue to seek treatment for the dog. He was always hopeful about the dog’s future. He said that his dog, Wu Yi was a fighter and wanted to live. He added that people might not understand but the way the dog looked at him, was their special way to communicate.

However, even after four operations, the dog’s health continued to worsen as cancer spread further. Vets then told Huaibin that the dog couldn't be saved and that the kindest thing to do would be to put him to sleep. The soldier said that he didn't wish for him to suffer anymore and couldn’t bear seeing him in that condition. The devastated soldier was lucky enough to be able to spend the last few moments with the dog before he was put to sleep. After his death, the dog was given a funeral, attended by several soldiers, including Huaibin, who all saluted the dog's tomb when the ceremony ended.

