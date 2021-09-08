Somalia PM Suspends Intelligence Chief Amid Political Rift, President Appoints New Head

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble on Wednesday fired the chief of the Horn of Africa nation's intelligence service over a political spat with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, as tensions escalated in midst of militant offensives, and political standoffs. Roble asked Fahad Yasin, the director of the National Intelligence Service Agency (NISA) to turn in his resignation as the former accused Yasin of failing to produce a declassified government report on the mysterious disappearance of one of the agency's agents in June. Roble was reported to be exceedingly 'triggered' when he dismissed his NISA chief and instead appointed Bashir Mohamed Jama as the interim head of NISA, as per the news agencies reports.

Calling Roble's move ‘unconstitutional,’ Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appointed a third man named Yasin Abdullahi Mohamed as the national intelligence chief as he lodged a protest over Roble’s unilateral decision. The political rift flared with leaders from the African Union, UN, and foreign donor nations which included the UK and the United States urging both sides to de-escalate the political row and deter from provocations that could lead to a violent outcome in the region marred by the civil unrest.

[Demonstrators from Somali anti-government opposition groups burn photographs of the president in the Fagah area of Mogadishu, Somalia. Credit: AP]

Somalia armed forces roped into political row

In April, Somalia’s President extended his own tenure of the four-year term by two years extra, which led to intense clashes with the nation’s Prime Minister and opposition. The country’s Armed forces were roped into the political row as they each took positions against the Army supporters of the rival side in the capital Mogadishu, combat-ready. Hundreds of Somali Armed forces returned at the barracks after a mutual agreement was reached with the prime minister over the tenure of the president, a spokesman for the Somalia troops had told the news agencies.

[Military forces supporting anti-government opposition groups display their weapons in Mogadishu, Somalia. Credit: AP]

Violent clashes erupted in Mogadishu, were brought under control. As the Somalia Senate rejected President’s move, who later bowed to the international pressure, the country grappled with a lasting political crisis. Mohammed had then stated that he will appear before the Lower House of Parliament and ask to restore an agreement known as the 'September 17 agreement' that will call for the election of federal lawmakers.

Now, the rift over intelligence chief between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble threatens to derail indirect elections in Somalia. Roble accused Mohamed of 'obstructing the effective investigation of Ikran Tahlil Farah's case,' referring to the missing intelligence agent who worked for the country’s cybersecurity department. The Roble believe the latter may have been murdered.

(Image Credits: AP)