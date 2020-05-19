Criminal Gangs In South Africa Deliver Essentials Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, many countries in the African subcontinent are struggling to merely survive. Amidst poverty and hunger, notorious gangs in Manneberg, South Africa have now reportedly turned onto “local Robinhoods”, providing essentials like masks and food to those in need. This comes as the COVID-19 has infected 16,433 across South Africa.

Speaking to international media reporters, Danny, a gang member, asserted that they had decided to work together to help amid Pandemic adding that they had got “no problems” with each other. According to reports, the project was initiated by an Australian know as "Gang Pastor". Meanwhile, the philanthropic deal has also affected criminal gangs like 'Americans' and 'Hard livings', who have benefitted by getting food for themselves as well as a chance to stay relevant.

However, many of them have histories of murders and kidnapping and this does not change the past records. J P Smith who works at Mayor's office in Cape Town reportedly said that their “real business” was murder, extortion, trafficking in drugs and guns, protection rackets and corrupting police and judges. "None of that goes away because the gangsters suddenly pretend to do something nice. The trauma they’ve inflicted on communities for decades won’t be forgotten for a couple of loaves of bread," Smith said.

'11th most dangerous'

Despite its beauty, Cape Town was ranked last year as the 11th most dangerous city in the world. According to the Mexico City-based Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice, which compiled the list, Cape Town had 2,868 homicides in 2018, the second-most on the list behind Caracas, Venezuela.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphisa has reportedly warned people to be prepared to live with the deadly coronavirus pandemic for a year or more and also cautioned them to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks even after lockdown restrictions have been eased. He added that precautionary measures will help curb the spread of the virulent virus. The country has imposed nationwide lockdown since March 27.

(With inputs from AP)

Image credits: AP

