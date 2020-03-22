South Korea Reports 100 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 8,565

Despite bringing in special entry restrictions and adopting strict measures in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, South Korea reported 96 new cases on Monday. With this, the country’s total infections increased to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said. The updated numbers added to the 69 recorded earlier in the day, showing the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 11 days.

The daily tally brought national infections to 8,897 while the death toll remained unchanged at 104. But Seoul officials urged facilities to stay closed and citizens to maintain social distancing, as concerns of imported cases and new outbreaks around small clusters persisted. Of the new cases, 43 were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, while 26 were traced to the greater Seoul area where small outbreaks from hospitals and workplaces have been reported. The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

South Korea takes precaution

All South Korean and non-South Korean travellers entering the country will now need to go through a strengthened immigration clearance process, with a fever check and a health questionnaire, along with personal information including the reason for their stay and contact details.

Travellers are also required to install a smartphone application through which they can report their health status during their time in the country. South Korea has a total of 8,565 cases of infection from the virus, with 91 deaths. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Worldwide, more than 185,000 people have been infected and more than 7,300 have died. Over 80,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

