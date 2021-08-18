South Korea And Kazakhstan To Bolster Partnerships On 5G Technology, Healthcare, Climate

The leaders of South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to deepen and expand their strategic partnerships in various sectors, including, public health, space exploration and climate. President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, who arrived in the national capital of South Korea on Monday, attended the "Korea-Kazakhstan Business Round Table" held on Tuesday, August 17. South Korean Moon Jae-in noted that his counterpart has become the first foreign leader to visit the country since the outbreak of COVID-19. Both the leaders adopted a 24-point joint statement following an hour-long summit.

South Korea, Kazakhstan to work on advancement of 5G technology

According to the statement released after the Business Round Table, both the countries agreed to strengthen cooperation for harmonious synergies. The countries also agreed to share technology to revolutionise 5G wireless communication networks. The two countries also signed 23 MOU (memorandum of understanding) agreements, including building private economic cooperation channels for Korea-Kazakhstan, strengthening cooperation in the automotive industry, cooperation in plants such as alloy factories, joint response to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in the future industries such as nickel and cobalt.

“It is very important that our meeting is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and the 76th anniversary of Korea’s Independence,” said Moon Jae-in. "It is Kazakhstan that has been Korea’s first trade and investment partner in Central Asia. For 30 years since the corporation of strategic associations, our countries have promoted friendly relations and collaboration. Even during COVID-19, we continued to manage close connections through communication at all levels," added the South Korean President.

"Promised made during April 2019 Summit achieved"

Moon noted that the two countries have achieved results of economic cooperation in various fields such as science, technology, healthcare, and transportation, which was agreed at the Summit in April 2019. Twenty-two government officials and businesspeople from Kazakhstan, including President Toqayev, Vice Minister of national economy Zhaksylykov, Chairman of Kazakh Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna and CEO of Baiterek, participated in the meeting. On the Korean side, as many as 22 government officials and businesspeople, including Minister Moon Seung-Wook and Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Koo Ja-Yeol attended the business round table.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)