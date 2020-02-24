South Korea Becomes Biggest Coronavirus Centre Outside China: Report

South Korea has confirmed 161 more coronavirus cases on February 24 taking the total tally to 763 and making it the world's largest total after China. As per international reports, the country has seen a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases since the number of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week. Most of the cases are related to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Korea reportedly said in a statement that 129 new cases were reported on Monday.

2,600 have died, 79,000 infected

It added that two more people had died and both the cases are related to a second cluster around a hospital in Cheongdo, taking the total death toll to seven. President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the virus alert to the highest level ie 'red' in order to boost the government response to the deadly pandemic. South Korea on Sunday reported two more deaths and 123 new Coronavirus infections with nearly two-third patients connected to a religious sect, international media reported.

The country has over 556 confirmed cases of the virus, making it the second-highest outside China. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has infected over 79,000 people and killed over 2,600 people globally with 17 deaths outside mainland China.

The two recent deaths take the nationwide death toll of South Korea to four. Out of the two who died on Sunday, one was admitted at a hospital in Cheongdo province, media reported. The outbreak in the city is linked to a religious sect that has, until now reported around 100 cases of the deadly virus. Among the latest infections, 75 were involved in the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, as per international media quoting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Korea.

