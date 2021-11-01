South Korea Calls On North To Consider Proposal For Pope Francis' Visit To Country

On Monday, the South Korean government called on its North Korean government to give the green signal to Pope Francis' visit to the country, claiming that it would bolster regional peace. The Pope met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Friday, October 29. The key subjects covered at the meeting were the difficulty of lowering tension on the Korean peninsula and the possibility of the pontiff visiting North Korea, reported Sputnik citing local observers. "We hope the North will respond and open the way for fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula after the pope's willingness to visit North Korea has been reiterated," Lee Jong-joo, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification, was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Moon Jae-in communicated to Pope Francis the verbal invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Pyongyang during his previous visit to the Vatican in October 2018. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State for the Holy See, then confirmed the Pope's willingness to visit North Korea, but the trip was cancelled due to the standstill in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, stated the news agency. "Pope Francis' visit to North Korea might make a big contribution to fostering peace on the Korean peninsula," a spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Unification was quoted as saying by Yonhap shortly before Moon Jae-in's recent visit to the Vatican. The spokesperson went on to add that Seoul has agreed to take additional measures to support the realisation of such a visit.

'North Korea rejects South Korea's call for cease-fire declaration'

While addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly in September, Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his calls for a cease-fire declaration in the Korean peninsula. The South Korean President claimed that this measure might help achieve denuclearization and peace in the region, reported The Associated Press (AP). However, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song criticised the South Korean Prime Minister's call, calling it "premature" unless they change US policies, according to CNN. Song also stated that the US conducted military drills in South Korea on a regular basis. He also added that US-led economic sanctions against North Korea demonstrated their animosity against the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)