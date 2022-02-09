South Korea: Chinese Embassy In Seoul Responds To Criticism Over Traditional Attire Hanbok

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul issued a rare public statement in response to South Korea's outrage over the appropriation of "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, and growing anti-China sentiment. The embassy refuted the most recent hanbok-related allegations and defended the use of hanbok during the Olympic event. It referred to such allegations as "nonsense."

"It is their desire and right for representatives of each ethnic group in China to attend an international sports competition and the major national event of the Beijing Winter Olympics, wearing their traditional costumes," the embassy's spokesperson said in an official statement released February 8.

During last week's opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a woman dressed in hanbok appeared representing a Chinese ethnic minority known as "joseonjok." She was among those representing China's 56 ethnic groups who carried the Chinese national flag into the stadium.

The scene, which was telecasted around the world, infuriated many South Koreans, who saw it as evidence of China's long-standing attempts to distort shared history and steal Korean culture, including their signature dish, kimchi, as well as hanbok. Local online media platforms, particularly those frequented by the younger generation, have been inundated with messages criticising China for attempting to "steal" Korean culture, according to local media reports.

Joseonjok in China and Koreans in the South and North have same "lineage"

The spokesman for the Chinese embassy emphasized that the joseonjok in China and Koreans in the South and North have the same "lineage" and traditional culture, which includes dress. "The South Korean side will also respect the emotions of China's ethnic minorities, including joseokjok," the official stated, adding that China respects Korea's historical and cultural traditions.

According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, there are approximately 2.5 million people of Korean descent living in China. Further, Joseon refers to a historic Korean monarchy, while jok refers to a tribe. Meanwhile, a senior US embassy official publicly aired his opinion on hanbok.

"What comes to mind when you think of Korea? Kimchi, K-Pop, K-dramas…and of course Hanbok #OriginalHanbokFromKorea," The charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, Christopher Del Corso, tweeted on February 8 with the hashtag and photographs of himself wearing hanbok.

(With inputs from agencies)