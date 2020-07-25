South Korea Confirms 113 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since March

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has confirmed 113 fresh cases of coronavirus on July 25, which is believed to be the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The KCDC reportedly said that the total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 14,092. Of the new cases, 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections., authorities reported.

Health authorities warn against rise in infections

The health authorities have warned that the coronavirus infections among people arriving from abroad could rise the number of new cases. According to the reports, the majority of cases have been witnessed in people arriving from overseas. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that new cases came from Seoul, which is densely populated. About half of the country’s population live here. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government plans to send two military planes to Iraq in order to evacuate 300 South Korean construction workers. The country also reported four cases of local transmission on July 20, which has been the lowest in two months. President Moon Jae, made a celebratory tweet on this, saying that the nation is winning its fight against COVID-19.

According to a study by the Journal of Korean Medical Science, unaffected people who are living in the same city with a maximum number of cases, have also been affected. Reportedly, one out of nine people has had antibodies to COVID-19. This indicates that the virus may have spread at a faster pace. The study suggests that 185,290 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the city of Daegu, South Korea which has a population of about 2.5 million.

Image: AP