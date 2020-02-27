South Korea Confirms 334 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 1,595

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reportedly confirmed 334 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the south-eastern city of Daegu. This has surged the figures to a total of 1,595, which is the largest spike in the country so far. South Korea has also reported its 13th fatality related to COVID-19 virus infection.

A 23-year-old service member from the US special forces stationed in South Korea is among those tested positive from the coronavirus. The soldier was based in Camp Carroll in a town near Daegu and visited both Carroll and nearby Camp Walker in recent days.

The US military health officials along with South Korea health committee were now tracing his contacts to determine if he transmitted disease further, confirmed reports. Meanwhile, the Military drills involving troops from South Korea and the United States have reportedly been postponed until further notice, with soldiers from both countries among those infected.

S Korea initiates full-scale support system

The South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the Daegu area earlier amid the rapid surge in the coronavirus cases, said reports. He visited Daegu Medical Centre and held a meeting with officials at the disaster control and safety centre to discuss containment measures to stem the spread of the malignant virus. He told the media that his government initiated a full-scale support system to combat the Wuhan virus. He urged that the health officials must expect the deceleration in the new cases moving further.

Countries including the Philippines and Hong Kong have sealed their borders with South Korea, the largest impacted country with coronavirus outbreak outside mainland China. John Lee, the security chief for Hong Kong said that the country has issued a red travel alert, therefore, anyone who resided in South Korea in last fortnight would be denied entry to international finance hub, as per reports.

The Philippines imposed restrictions on travellers from South Korea and barred Filipinos from touring to the East Asian nations amid the outbreak. The partial ban was reportedly placed on South Korea’s North Gyeongsang, one of the most impacted regions from coronavirus.

