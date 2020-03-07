Coronavirus Claims Two More Lives In South Korea, Death Toll Reaches 46

South Korea has reported two more death cases from the virulent coronavirus outbreak bringing the national death toll to 46. Kwon Jun-wook, the head of the South Korean National Institute of Health, reportedly announced the new fatalities at a press briefing on March 7. According to the reports, out of the total confirmed cases in the nation, approximately 73% of cases have been found to be linked with cluster transmission, Kwon reportedly said while the 27% are still under investigation.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea Designates Third City As 'specialised Care Zone'

174 new cases confirmed

South Korea has confirmed 174 new cases taking the total number of infections in the country to 6,767. According to the reports, there are 4,297 cases related to the Shincheonji religious group, which accounts for 63.5% of cases nationwide. 3,716 confirmed cases are in the southern city of Daegu, as per reports. Amid coronavirus outbreak, South Korea reportedly designated the south-east city of Gyeongsan as a third 'specialised care zone' on March 5 as the number of cases continues to rise in the nation. According to international media reports, Gyeongsan consists half of the coronavirus cases as members of the city are linked to the Shincheonji religious group. The South Korean government has reportedly announced 174 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 6767 in the country.

READ: 2 Passengers With Travel History To Italy, South Korea Quarantined At Jammu Hospital

Special care zones designated

The South Korean authorities also designated Daegu and Cheongdo as 'special care zones' two weeks back. Prime Minister Chung-Sye-Kyun reportedly said that it was because these areas were experiencing difficulties due to a sudden increase in confirmed cases. The government reportedly also sent military medical staff in the two 'special care zones' for assistance. The South Korean President Moon Jae-in also visited Daegu Medical Centre and held a meeting with officials at the Disaster Control and Safety Centre to discuss containment measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

READ: South Korea Reports 374 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Climbs To 5,186

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea Designates Third City As 'specialised Care Zone'